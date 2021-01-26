The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected consequences that followed have generated the largest health emergency that western countries have faced since the post-war period.

This is an epochal situation that is uniting the people and countries of the European Union and leading them to a common purpose: the post-pandemic economic and social reconstruction, through the approval of the recovery fund.

At a total of €1.8 trillion, this fund is the largest package of measures ever financed by the EU.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has repeatedly stressed the value of responsibility and solidarity in such a particular and delicate moment. Proceeding alone would have been counterproductive in both the short and long term.

The plan, which constitutes a significant opportunity for the European integration process and for the competitiveness of Europe in the world, is based on the principles of sustainability and equity.

During the pandemic, these two values formed the foundations of the actions implemented by representatives of the third sector, volunteers and non-governmental organisations, to address the needs related to assistance, care and education.

Without the intervention of this important part of society, many of the needs of the most vulnerable people would not be heard.

For this reason, today, the long-term EU budget, combined with the NextGenerationEU initiative, cannot ignore the contribution of the third sector in the EU, which engages an estimated 28.3 million full-time equivalent workers (paid and volunteer) and accounts for nearly 13 per cent of the total workforce. In Malta alone, the third sector accounts for 14.5 per cent of total national employment.

We cannot remain indifferent and avert our gaze from the deaths in the Mediterranean and the tragic conditions of the refugee camps in Greece - Regina Catrambone

For this not to be a wasted opportunity, it is necessary to develop a forward-looking and innovative strategy, a new model of sustainable development open to strengthening the non-profit world and the social economy based on the necessities of people, especially of those most in need.

The third sector also includes all those who, in recent years, have dealt with migrants, both in the search and rescue phase at sea and in the reception and inclusion procedures.

The European budget 2021-2027, however, allocates around €23 billion for immigration, mainly for border management, once again leaving integration aside and ignoring the creation of safe and legal routes.

The Mediterranean and the land frontiers of the EU are the borders of a Europe that is committed to being sustainable as well as fair and, therefore, not including them in a historically important plan would be a serious mistake for all of us and for future generations.

We are rewriting the future of the next few years and we will all be remembered for what we will do. Thus, we cannot remain indifferent and avert our gaze from the deaths in the Mediterranean and the tragic conditions of the refugee camps in Greece. Post-pandemic Europe cannot ignore these tragic situations.

The recovery fund cannot ignore the inclusion of local actors, NGOs, associations and regional, state and European bodies. Through their inclusion, the values ​​of solidarity, dignity and every single human life, which are at the basis of the EU, can find genuine implementation.

These are shared values ​​that move MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) and that have pushed us, from 2014 to today, to save lives in the Mediterranean Sea and to alleviate the suffering of those in greatest need throughout the world.

Regina Catrambone is MOAS co-founder and director.