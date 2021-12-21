Thousands of Christmas presents dropped off by wellwishers around the Christmas Tree on Castille Square are being distributed to needy children.
The initiative - called Give a Gift with Love - was coordinated by Lydia Abela, wife of the prime minister, and the ministry of home affairs.
The campaign closed on Monday evening when Mrs Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camileri thanked all donors for their generosity.
