Arrivals from China have to be in possession of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Monday to be allowed into Malta, according to a legal notice issued by the Superintendent of Public Health.

The legal notice, published on Friday, says the test has to be performed not more than 48 hours prior to the arrival in Malta. Children who are younger than 11 do not need to be in possession of a test.

It is the first time since July that Malta has reintroduced COVID measures at its borders.

Malta has no direct flights to China but the measure would apply to travel originating from China.

The Superintendent of Public Health said it may exempt any person from the requisites of this order.

The notice follows a crisis meeting of European Union experts on Wednesday which “strongly encouraged” EU countries to demand COVID tests from passengers coming from China.

Only last week, a government spokesman said when asked Malta has "no immediate plans" to introduce testing for travellers originating from China.

The spokesman however said that Malta is assessing the situation and is in direct communication with the European Commission and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control for any actions which need to be taken.

A growing number of countries have imposed restrictions on all visitors from mainland China in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in China following a relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy, making it significantly easier for Chinese citizens to travel abroad.

The recent surge in cases has fuelled fears of the emergence of new strains of the virus.