A badly neglected horse died on New Year's day after months of starvation during which it tried to survive on stones, glass and pieces of wood.

Horse rescuer Korin Farrugia shared the tragic details on Facebook of how a team desperately tried to rescue the horse before it collapsed and died.

“(The) Vet pulled stones, glass and pieces of wood out of him,” Farrugia wrote.

“This is what this boy was eating in an attempt to survive. We got to him too late. This is what months of starvation look like. He didn’t even have water to drink.”

In a message of grief and anger, Farrugia thanked the “special people” and the vet who spent their New Year’s Day fighting to save the horse.

This was not the first time Farrugia had come across the horse, as the original owner had approached her two years ago seeking rehoming at her sanctuary.

At the time, she couldn’t take him in due to limited space, which led to rehoming in the place where his tragedy unfolded.

“I will forever feel guilty for letting this boy down and he will probably be the reason why I will continue to fit in ‘just one more’…because this is what happened to the one I didn’t fit. I am so so sorry sabiħ...if only I knew.”

Many in the comments praised Farrugia for her work, and called for stricter regulations and penalties for animal neglect and abuse.

Her post ended with a Happy New Year’s message to rescuers, and noting the heartbreaking that comes with their work.