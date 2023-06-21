The annual rate of inflation was 5.7 per cent last month, down from 5.8 per cent in April, the National Statistics Office said. The 12-month moving average rate for May stood at 6.8 per cent. 

The highest annual inflation rates in May 2023 were registered in food (10.0%) and housing (9.7%). On the other hand, the lowest rates were in clothing and footwear (-0.8 per cent) and water, electricity, gas and fuels (0% since prices are frozen)

In May 2023, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the food index (+2.15 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of take-aways. The second and third largest impacts were measured in the housing index (+0.77 percentage points) and the transport and communication Index (+0.60 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of house maintenance services and airfares.

A downward impact on annual inflation was registered in the clothing and footwear Index (-0.06 percentage points), mainly due to lower prices of garments).

