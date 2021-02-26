Implementing the right to disconnect should come following negotiations between all parties involved and not just by forcing through legislative changes, an association of IT legal experts has said.

The Malta Information Technology Law Association (MITLA) said that work to introduce such a right should be propelled by social partners.

In January, the European Parliament approved a resolution to adopt a Maltese-led report recommending legislative action on the right to disconnect, which gives workers the right to ignore phone calls, emails or other work communication outside of work hours.

The Maltese government has since confirmed that it is in talks to introduce such legislation locally, prompting alarm from employers who say Malta risks being the EU's "guinea pig" for such legislation.

In its statement, MITLA noted that although the right to disconnect is already available in a number of European states, this did not automatically necessitate the introduction of mandatory legal provisions.

European law provided various mechanisms allowing stakeholders to negotiate a binding position without requiring an ad-hoc directive, it said.

Such an approach would reflect the various national nuances and cultural, economic and legal realities existing in the various member states to achieve best practice benchmarks.

Rushing directly towards legislative solutions without exploring non-legislative paths should be avoided, the association warned.

MITLA said it is currently working on a detailed position paper on the subject and shall be organising a webinar on March 23.

Registration and further details are available online.