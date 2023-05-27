A set of toy xylophones on which children used to play have been removed from a community garden in St Paul’s Bay by the local council following complaints about the noise but some residents are quite unhappy with the decision.

The instruments were installed at the garden on Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer about a year ago.

Residents are also annoyed that while the sounds of children playing seem to have prompted the council to take action, it has failed to address complaints about entertainment venues playing loud party music into the early hours.

Resident Alexandra Scerri, who lives nearby, said she does not make use of the area herself but often passed by and knows it is very popular with children.

“I heard that some people who lived nearby were complaining about the noise but the children really weren’t that loud,” she said.

She expressed disappointment that something which brought joy to the community had been removed.

There have been multiple noise complaints about the hotels in the area. Those never get addressed. But something small, which people were actually using and enjoying, is instantly taken away - Resident Alexandra Scerri

“Buġibba is extremely neglected when it comes to looks and cleanliness. So when something beautiful was introduced to the area, it was very welcome. It was also nice to see an area where children can hang out. Such areas are very limited in Buġibba,” she said.

“I had seen posts in the past of people complaining about the noise and was rather upset when the toys were removed so quickly when there have been multiple noise complaints about the hotels in the area. Those never get addressed. But something small, which people were actually using and enjoying, is instantly taken away.”

This was not to mention how they were removed, she added: “The metal poles were left there and someone could easily get hurt if they fall on them.”

A father who lives in the area and often takes his young son to play in the garden said it was a shame to see the xylophones go.

A young boy playing on one of the xylophones.

“They actually made a rather pleasant sound and they weren’t too loud. There was even a sign that prohibited playing on them between 10pm and 8am,” he said. “Many parents took their children there and even tourists found it interesting and stopped to take a look. It was a really nice project, finally a good idea for our locality and it was just removed.”

In reply to questions, local council secretary Marico Sammut said the decision was made after elderly residents complained about “abuse” of the instruments and after a recommendation was received from the Commissioner of Environment and Planning in the Office of the Ombudsman.

The council said it intended “to make use of these instruments in a different way”.

The council did not answer questions about what action it has taken with regard to noise complaints related to entertainment venues.