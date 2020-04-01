A group of neighbours have been keeping their spirits during the coronavirus partial lockdown by hosting weekly themed street parties from their balconies.

Maya Galea, 17, has also streamed the parties live on Facebook from the street in Santa Venera, to bring the cheer to others.

The get-togethers are themed, with the latest, during Tuesday's public holiday, focussing on balloons.

Some 40 families who live in the street decorated their balconies with colourful balloons and enjoyed socialising while respecting social distancing – a measure aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Maya said the idea began when her mother Nadia was on the roof hanging out clothes and began talking to other neighbours, who were doing the same.

"They got talking about the situation and how they wished to do something and meet other people,” Maya says.

The women set up a group chat on social media and, slowly, more and more families who live in the road joined. “In our road there are a lot of young families with children. The children spend a lot of time in the balconies. So we got the idea of doing something on the balconies,” says Nadia, 47.

So on March 19, a public holiday, the people on the group chat agreed that anyone who had a Maltese flag would take it out on the balcony while Maya and Nadia played Maltese songs for all to enjoy.

The party was so well received by adults and children that they decided to do it again and turn it into a weekly event. The following week it was an 80s themed event and, on Tuesday, it was balloon-themed.

“The children start preparing from days before, decorating the balconies. It gives them and us adults something to look forward to,” says Nadia as her daughter adds: “And we are all safe on our balconies. We all use our own food and drinks. But at least we get to interact with others.”

What has been great, adds Nadia, is that thanks to this they even got to know neighbours they did not know before.

And, at the end of each party, they end with an applause to healthcare workers.