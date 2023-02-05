A string of more than 20 robberies at residences in Gozo over recent weeks, carried out by “expert” gangs, has alarmed the local communities and prompted neighbours to keep a lookout for suspicious movements.

Several thousand euros worth of cash and valuables have been stolen by two gangs from Malta, sources close to the police investigation believe.

The robbers’ level of expertise is believed to be high as they leave behind little trace of their crimes, which are normally carried out when the victims are away from their homes.

A spokesperson for the police told Times of Malta that investigations are underway.

The robbers have mainly targeted residences in two localities, Għajnsielem and Xewkija, although there have been thefts reported in other towns and villages too.

The sources say the spate of robberies is troubling those communities, with neighbours stepping up their efforts to report anything suspicious they may see.

The first reports came in around November, with several residences targeted in adjacent streets. A residence in Sannat and a commercial establishment in Victoria were among the places robbed.

The following month, a number of thefts were reported from residences in Għajnsielem and Xewkija, as well as from Żebbuġ and Marsalforn.

In December, on one night alone, there were three robberies from residences on three different streets in Xewkija.

More reports have come in since the beginning of the year, including two in Għajnsielem over the past week as well as an attempted theft from a company’s premises in Nadur.

The sources said the police believe the robberies are being carried out by two gangs who cross over from Malta and then cross back after they have committed the crimes.

They also believe the gangs have informers telling them which houses to target and the best time to break in. The police have retrieved footage showing how informers closely monitored the movements of residents, building a pattern which would then be used to plan the right time to break in.

It is believed the robberies are being committed by the same people because the method used to break in is similar in most cases: forcing open the front door and a window.

Police sources said magisterial inquiries have been opened in most of the cases, depending on the amount of cash and valuables stolen.