Neighbours of a proposed mega-development in Balzan have raised concerns that it would lead to more traffic congestion and an even worse shortage of parking spaces.

They are also worried that flooding in the area will only intensify once the project, on the site of the former Dolphin complex, is completed.

The proposed development is for the construction of 88 residential units, four unloading bays and 70 car spaces, 68 basement garages, a retail outlet and a gym facing the Balzan Urban Conservation Area.

The site is on Triq Ġużeppi Frendo, corner with Wied Ħal Balzan and Triq il-Kbira.

The Balzan site today.

A hearing of the planning commission is set for tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar had insisted that in view of its size, the development – by a company linked to Gozitan property magnate Joseph Portelli – should be considered by the main board of the Planning Authority and not the commission.

Development linked to separate application

Residents said that the development is linked to a separate application by the same developers and architect on Triq il-Papa Piju XII, Birkirkara, corner with Triq Ġużeppi Frendo, Wied Ħal Balzan and Triq il-Kbira. That would make the whole project even larger.

This second project is proposing the construction of three shops, 11 apartments and two basement garage levels with access to the proposed mega-development on the Dolphin site.

The residents are questioning why the Dolphin Centre is not being restored, saying its demolition would result in extreme dust pollution and noise throughout the excavation and construction phases.

Additionally, since houses in the area do not have garages, finding a place to park was already a “horrendous nightmare” and would be made worse by the new apartments.

The finished project, residents added, would also create an invasion of privacy: new balconies would directly overlook their gardens.

SCH calls for more sensitive design

Also objecting is the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, which noted that the UCA is just across the street, and Triq il-Kbira and Wied Hal-Balzan are characterised by two-storey terraced houses, with a large number of residents dating to the mid-20th century.

It called for a design more sensitive to the context, noting that “intense development does not provide for an adequate transition to the UCA”. Following the submission of revised drawings, SCH said the changes were minimal and the terracing remained inadequate.

The case officer has recommended the granting of permission for the development, on condition, among others, that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage gives clearance for the relocation of a prominent niche of St Roque on the Dolphin complex’s façade.