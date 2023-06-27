Swimmer Neil Agius was forced to abandon his world record-breaking challenge early on Tuesday because of multiple jellyfish stings.

In a post on Facebook, his team said Agius was forced to abandon the challenge at 3.56am.

He entered a swarm of jellyfish around 46km into the swim in the Mallorca - Ibiza channel at around 1am.

The Olympian began his attempt to cross 160 kilometres of open water without any assistance, breaking a record that he currently holds, on Monday.

After nearly four hours, multiple stings and several attempts to resume the swim, the stings were causing too much swelling and pain and Agius voluntarily decided that the safest thing was to abandon the plan.

“It is so sad to see all that hard work we put into this challenge come to such a premature conclusion, I was feeling strong and ready to go the distance but fate had other plans," Neil said.

He added that this was the sport he chose. It depended on many variables "some we can be in control of, others unfortunately not".

He thank all supporters who were rooting for the team and backed it up over the last 10 months.

"The real challenge for ocean conservation still stands, I will be back," he said.

The fleet has now turned back to Mallorca where a news conference will be announced.

Agius's 2021 attempt to break the world record for the longest ocean swim, which saw him travel 125.7km in 52 hours and 10 minutes from Linosa, Lampedusa to Xlendi, Gozo has just been verified by the Marathon Swimmers Federation.

Through his challenge this year, Agius hoped to raise awareness and lobby governments to sign up for, and properly implement the United Nations Treaty of the High Seas.