The World Open Water Swimming Association, the international association dedicated to the organisation, promotion and recognition of open water swimmers has nominated Maltese swimmer, Neil Agius for the coveted World Open Water Swimming Man of the Year.

The former Olympic swimmer was nominated for serving as an ocean advocate and co-founder of the ‘Wave of Change’ campaign which raises awareness of plastic pollution in the Maltese sea.

The WOWSA Awards is an annual public recognition of the world’s open water swimmers.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta