Ex-Olympian swimmer Neil Agius will attempt to swim 160km in June to raise awareness on sea pollution, he announced on Friday, a challenge that has never been attempted before.

Speaking at the Palma International Boat Show as the Superyacht Village, Agius explained why he will be attempting the monumental challenge, swimming non-stop unassisted by currents through 100 miles of open sea.

"The 100 Mile Swim is not just about setting a world record,” he said. “More importantly, it is about highlighting the problem of pollution and pollutants in the seas and oceans.”

The world-record swim will see Agius attempt to make his way from Mallorca to the eastern coast of Ibiza, covering around 160km of open water at the end of June during a brief weather window.

Titled the 100 Mile Swim, Agius said that his endurance, strength and mental resistance will all be tested as he hopes to achieve what will be his most ambitious challenge yet.

Agius will be supported by 25 volunteers and professionals who will follow him during the challenge to ensure his safety as the activist aims to bring issues such as ocean and marine conservation into the public’s perception, he said at the boat show.

Agius exhausted after swimming over 1120km in 2021. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A four-day event, the Palma International Boat Show at the Superyacht Village is one of the most prestigious nautical events held in the Mediterranean. Last year, over 32,000 people visited the show as 264 boats were put on display.

Neil’s aquatic achievements are all in support of Wave of Change, a movement he co-founded that raises awareness about plastic pollution and marine litter.

In 2021, Agius attempted to break the world record for the longest ocean swim which saw the endurance-athlete travel 125.7km in 52 hours and 10 minutes.

However, the aquatic trip from Linosa, Lampedusa to Gozo is still being verified by the Marathon Swimmers Federation so, despite Agius swimming further than current record holder Chloe McCardel, his attempt has yet to become official.

The attempt was done in conjunction with Wave of Change’s initiative, Double the Wave, which asked people to double their efforts when it came to picking up plastic.

“We want people not only to be aware of their plastic rubbish, but also to encourage physical activity in people’s lives. You do not have to do a 153km swim like me: start small and see where it takes you. Be active, be more aware of what you consume and make a change,” Agius told Times of Malta when launching the campaign.

The 100 Mile swim is supported by the Mallorca Preservation Foundation as well as Wave of Change Malta, Ocibar Marinas and the Palma International Boat Show. It is sponsored by Atlas Insurance and Visit Malta.