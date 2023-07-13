Olympian Neil Agius says he is already scouting new routes as it is "only a matter of time" before he reattempts to break the open water swim world record.

The environmental activist was forced to abandon the challenge last month because of multiple jellyfish stings.

At a Q&A session 'Ask Neil Anything' at the Beachaüs, at Tigné Beach in Sliema on Wednesday evening, Agius said he has not yet decided when and where he will attempt to break the world record with a 100 Mile Swim challenge but knows that he will do so soon.

“I don’t think I will be able to live with that regret of not trying this swim again - especially since it is something I definitely know I can do. So, I will swim again. When and where - those are details that are not available just yet,” he said.

Neil Agius abandoned his world record swim last month after entering a bloom of jellyfish. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Agius added that he has already had “a cheeky look” on the Google Maps app to scout for potential new routes.

Agius described how he came to terms with the decision to get out of the water during the Mallorca to Ibiza swim after enduring multiple stings over a four-hour period.

“At the time I wasn’t even thinking about anything other than the pain - I was in so much pain, the stings were relentless," he said.

“Then once I stepped foot on the boat, I said ‘What am I doing?’ ‘Why am I not in the water?’ - At first I just couldn’t come to terms with it,” he said.

Agius detailed how for more than 10 months before last month’s swim attempt, his entire life had revolved around preparing for the challenge.

The athlete and his team had plans in place for jellyfish swarms, which had already been identified as the leading threat to the challenge, as large swarms are regularly sighted in the Mediterranean.

The swarm he encountered however stretched for several kilometers.

Global warming and overfishing are leading causes of rising jellyfish numbers.

Neil Agius before he set off on his swim. Photo: Neil Agius/Facebook

Agius also said that the huge numbers of jellyfish he encountered and the painful experience of wading through them for hours has only served to sharpen his focus on environmental activism.

Neil said that in the coming weeks, he will be announcing how he plans to take his activism to the next stage - with initiatives targeting decision-makers at a global level.

Agius’ swim and campaign efforts are aimed at raising awareness and lobbying governments to sign up for and properly implement the United Nations Treaty of the High Seas.

Adopted in New York on June 19, the treaty establishes area-based management tools for ocean preservation, including marine protected areas, to conserve and sustainably manage vital habitats and species.

The Olympian was answering questions from Ivan Martin, a former journalist and the founder of PR agency PRSS WRKS.

