Neil Agius stole the limelight during Saturday night’s SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali after the experienced swimmer was named as the Sportsman of the Year and also landed the People’s Choice award.

Veteran tenpin bowler Sue Abela reclaimed the Sportswoman of the Year award while weightlifter Tenishia Thornton retained the Young Sportswoman accolade with long jump sensation Jeremy Zammit netting the Young Sportsman of the Year gong.

Waterpolo secured a memorable double as Malta’s U-15 national selection was named Team of the Year while their mentor Anthony Farrugia won the Coach of the Year award.

