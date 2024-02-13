On Tuesday, a group of cyclists took advantage of the sunshine and good weather and hopped on their bicycles to cycle around Malta.

One of them stood out from the group, 12-year-old Neil Cassar, who became the youngest cyclist to cycle over 100km around Malta.

The young boy, hailing from Żejtun, started his cycling challenge this morning outside the Msida Church.

He was accompanied by his coach, Fabio Spiteri, and other cyclists who would try to keep up with the energetic and fast 12-year-old.

He did it! Neil Cassar celebrating his cycling challenge around Malta on Tuesday.

The young triathlete cycled a route designed by his coach to avoid the hillier parts of the north, taking two breaks along the way.

Hardly looking tired, Cassar arrived back at Msida by 12.00 pm.

He completed his challenge in three hours and 58 minutes.

“I cycled 103km,” he said, not showing any signs of exhaustion.

“I want to thank the police who stayed with us. I am collecting for Puttinu Cares,” he ended his quick message with a smile.

“I cycled 103km,” he said, not showing any signs of exhaustion.

“I want to thank the police who stayed with us. I am collecting for Puttinu Cares,” he ended his quick message with a smile.

Cool and calm Neil talking about his 100km cycling challenge. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

His passion for cycling started with a balance bike on the Marsascala promenade and Żejtun’s public gardens before he progressed to become one of Malta’s leading young athletes.

Last year, he came first in the Ti2 EuroSport Duathlon race organised by Agones SFC and placed second in the Under 15 category in the Malta Mountain Bike Association National Championships.

For those who wish to donate: Cheques: Address: Puttinu Cares, Rainbow Ward, Level -1, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Triq id-Donaturi tad-demm, Msida, MSD 2090.

BOV Mobile: Puttinu BOV Mobile, 7949 9423.

Bov Bank Transfer: Beneficiary Name: Puttinu Cares, Account Number: 400 1812 2134, IBAN: IBAN: MT70VALL220 13000000040018122134 Swift Code: VALLMTMT.