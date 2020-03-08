It’s official. Jean Vanier was a sexual abuser. A man revered for his spirituality, holiness and selfless dedication – a shining apostle of the dignity and care of disabled people. And yet… he too overpowered, abused and betrayed vulnerable women. We are shocked and devastated. How can one reconcile all the good this man did with the depravity of his behaviour. Was he an angel or a devil?

Some may ask: whom can we trust now? For others, the pain morphs into anger against all ‘do-gooders’ – the Church, priests, charity organisations all become fakes and phonies. Disgust makes others sceptical to all lofty ideals. They are just a pie in the sky. If these supposed angels were, in fact, devils, what’s the point of dreaming about virtue and goodness?

The truth is we must navigate between the angel and the devil that are both part of who we are. On one hand we are not only thirsty for but also capable of attaining dizzying heights of holiness, goodness and beauty. On the other, we are just as capable of falling into the abyss of evil to wallow in power or pleasure.

The truth is that angel and de­vil are not two separate realities but simply two sides of who we are. The good news is that the good we do can never be annulled by the bad we do. The painful news is that the evil we do can ne­ver be cancelled out by the good we do. We remain hybrids. We love as hybrids. We sin as hybrids.

This is our human condition – damaged beauty, fallen angels, saved devils. The secret of holiness is not the elimination of evil within us. It is the faithful and persistent journeying towards beauty that is like a tiny seed. It can only grow through faithfulness and forgiveness.

Goodness is not something we can do or achieve. It is something we receive from He who is goodness itself. Our only hope is not found in purity but in redemption. No evil or good can be undone. They can only be redeemed or inspired by a Love that can ne­ver be measured by our fragility. We depend on an Infinite Love which, in fact, is a measureless measure – a God of mercy.

“Woe to him who puts his trust in men…” (Jer 17:5) Woe to us if we put our trust in Vanier’s, anyone else’s, or even our own goodness. Our trust is in the One who is Goodness itself. He loves us without asking questions. Yes, God’s beauty shines in our very sinfulness, but through His holiness, not ours. No one is holy but Him. We can only reflect back His holiness to those around us – in fits and starts, as in a blurred but faithful mirror. (1 Cor 13:12)

We are rightly horrified by Vanier’s behaviour but we all can make his words ours:

“Will you run away when you discover my ugliness, inner pain and conflicts? [Or] will you stay by me when you discover the brokenness in my heart behind the laughter of the clown? Will you hold me still when you see the brokenness hidden behind the mask of cleverness and efficiency? Will you love me still?”

God’s answer is yes.

pchetcuti@gmail.com

Fr Paul Chetcuti is Member of the Society of Jesus