ParaVolley Malta General Secretary Nello Calleja, has been appointed as General Manager at ParaVolley Europe, the regional confederation which oversees all ParaVolley activities in Europe – covering all volleyball disciplines for persons with disabilities, with the main disciplines being Sitting Volleyball, Beach ParaVolley and Sitting Beach Volley.

During these last months, Nello has been involved in the same confederation as Chair of the Beach Commission, as well as Technical Manager, and has played a fundamental part in the organisation of Sitting Volleyball and Beach ParaVolley competitions throughout Europe during 2021.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta