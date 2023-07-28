Former Mellieha Libertas player Nenad Bukva has switched sides to join Depiro BC, the Mtarfa club announced on Thursday.

Bukva becomes the side’s third new signing in a summer where Depiro have made numerous changes to both the men and women’s teams and will be bringing with him a wealth of experience having been a vital cog in the Libertas machine for the past two years.

Now he joins compatriots Nikola Bozovic and Bogdan Mrkojevic who have both been acquired by coach Ruben Baldacchino’s side for the coming season.

