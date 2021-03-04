With a guitar in hand at a young age, Andre` Sammut was already on his way to exploring the world of music before setting his heart on DJing and music production to become NÈO-X.

His aim is to produce music that uplifts, inspires and gives listeners the chance to detach into a world of sounds.

NÈO-X's knowledge of music comes from proficiency in music theory, experimenting with traditional instruments, learning DAW's and a degree in music technology (LCM).

NÈO-X is motivated to entertain; reality is his ultimate inspiration. His parties promise a mix of great DJs, different venues, and most importantly, amazing music.

He performed at the Ministry of Sound, (UK), Hideout Festival (HR), popular Ibiza hangouts like Ibiza Rocks Bar, major clubs in Malta, and performances at Triton Fountain and St George's Square Valletta.

You can listen to the new tune on soundcloud.com/neoxmusicdj/neo-x-they-said/s-4MITMnfGI93.