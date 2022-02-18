The Nepali community has set up an online fundraiser to collect money for the family of Ajay Shrestha, the food-delivery motorcyclist who was killed when a lorry overturned in Marsa.

The Tribute to Ajay fundraiser also seeks to help cover the costs of the repatriation of the body of the 28-year-old.

Bhuwan Aryal, president of the Non-Residence Nepalese Association has urged people who help.

Shrestha died on Wednesday morning when the lorry’s load of scrap metal and a lamppost hit his Kymco Agility motorbike as he was driving his food delivery motorcycle in the opposite direction on Aldo Moro Road. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Shrestha – known as AJ to friends – had moved to Malta for work in 2018 and was living with Nepali friends in Msida. He celebrated his 28th birthday just last week. Shrestha was a cricket player and coach.

Devastated by the senseless death relatives and friends of Shrestha are calling for the fast release of his body for repatriation so that loved ones back home can start a Hindu funeral ritual. The 13-day ritual centres around releasing the soul from the body through cremation, to allow for reincarnation.

The body can only be sent to Nepal once it is released by the magistrate carrying out the inquiry into the incident. An autopsy is expected to be held on Friday.