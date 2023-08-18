Despite betraying signs of rustiness on Friday, Neptunes had enough ammunition to brush aside Marsaskala and thus book a place in the semifinal against Sliema in Saturday’s semi-final.

It was a match that had the result definitely sealed soon after the change of ends, the high points being the scoring opportunism of Steve Camilleri and Jake Muscat who netted eight goals between them for Neptunes.

A two-goal margin in the Reds’ favour was maintained after the teams shared 10 goals in the second session. 

