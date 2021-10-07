The exodus of Maltese players heading to foreign teams to continue their waterpolo education is set to continue in the coming days when two young Neptunes players, Alec Fenech and Sam Gialanze, will be heading to Montenegro to join PVK Jadran.

Fenech and Gialanze will be travelling to Montenegro in the coming days where they will be forming part of the club’s youth selection for the next nine months.

At PVK Jadran, Fenech and Gialanze will be teaming up with their fellow Neptunes team-mate Jake Muscat who has now established himself with the club’s first team.

For Gialanze this will be his second experience at PVK Jadran as last year he has also spent the winter season with the Montenegrin giants.

