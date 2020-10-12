After a day of intense off-pitch action, during which Sliema and Neptunes were locked in a war of words over COVID-19 swab testing, the tit-a-tat affair continued into the water.

It was the Reds who had the last laugh at the expense of the Blues in a dramatic shoot-out which was resolved 12-11 in their favour after a 9-9 all score at the end of the match.

