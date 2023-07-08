Neptunes asserted their superiority over Sirens when they moved into the driving seat from the word ‘go’ to keep their pristine start to the season.

Except for a tiny blip in the third session, which had the teams sharing six goals, Neptunes were in complete control against Sirens in Saturday’s Premier Division fixture.

Their foreign duo Filip Filipovic and Aleksandar Ivovic gave the Reds a two-goal start before Matthias Pasztor filtered through to make it 2-1. Stevie Camilleri’s accurate shot from eight metres and Ivovic gave their team a three-goal advantage by the end of the first session.

A strong start to the second session by Marco Orlovic’s men unsettled their opponents to the extent that they rendered the Reds nervous. Sirens scored three times without reply through Jerome Zerafa Gregory and Pietro Figlioli (2).

