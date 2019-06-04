Neptunes atoned for their unexpected defeat at the hands of Sirens last weekend to kickstart the second phase of the BOV National Championship with a 15-10 victory over Exiles.

The Balluta Bay side thrived on the skills of their warhorses, mainly their ace Steve Camilleri, who netted three goals, foreign tandem Darko Brguljan and Petar Muslim, scorers of three and two goals respectively as well as Jordan Camilleri who topped the Reds scorers’ list with four goals.

After the Premier and First Division composition was determined through the preliminary round, the competition now entered a decisive stage with the new Crossover format where eventual bonus points are allotted to the team who beat opposition from the other group.

The points obtained in these stage will be added up to those achieved in the preliminary round between same-division outfits to determine the starting grid of both divisions.

Neptunes lifted off well and had their opponents chasing the scoreline from the beginning.

The Reds drew ahead through Brguljan before Aurelien Cousin equalised.

Neptunes immediately found their stream and four goals from Jordan Camilleri (2), Muslim and Steve Camilleri gave them a 5-2 advantage.

Except for a brief moment in the second session, when Exiles bridged the gap to 5-3, there was no semblance of a contest as Neptunes goalkeeper Alan Borg Cole denied Exiles time and again, making good saves from Cousin, Marko Jelaca and Timothy Sullivan.

The 9-5 scoreline in the Reds’ favour at the start of the third session strengthened their belief, but then the Balluta team threw into the fray most of their fringe players simultaneously to allow their opponents to fight back and finish the third session level at three-all with Neptunes leading 12-8.

Jovan Popovic restored Neptunes’ heavyweights at the start of the last session and went on to finish at a canter as they scored three more through Matthias Azzopardi and Jordan Camilleri (2) to wrap up victory.

In the first match, Birżebbuġa were worthy winners over a young Ta’ Xbiex outfit who could make no impression over their superior opponents.

Antonio Petkovic and newcomer Antun Goreta scored the bulk of goals for Birżebbuga. Ta’ Xbiex made a strong start and kept up their scoring tempo throughout the opening sessions, only to be caught out by the southerners in the final quarters.

Ta Xbiex Amigos 12

Birżebbuġa 15

(3-2, 2-3, 2-5, 5-5)

Ta’ Xbiex: Z. Sciberras, R. Grech, M. De Marco, M. Schiavone 1, M. Carani, G. Blundell, D. Fenech 1, N. Saliba 3, N. Kacar 6, G. Sammut, K. Tanti 1, N. Gitto, A. Theuma.

Birżebbuġa: A. Bugeja, M. Borg, N. Cassar, D. Pace Lupi, C. Mifsud, A. Petkovic 5, S. Vassallo 1, D. Cutajar 2, J. Bajada 1, M. Cutajar 1, A. Goreta 4, M. Ortoleva 1, D. Spiteri.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Giuseppe Fusco.

Exiles Elia Caterers 10

Neptunes Leo Vegas 15

(2-5, 3-4, 3-3, 2-3)

Exiles: M. Castillo, M. Stellini 1, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 2, T. Sullivan, S. Xerri de Caro 1, M. Fenech, K. Griscti 1, M. Vukicevic 2, A. Cousin 1, N. Paris 1, P. Paris 1, M. Martin.

Neptunes: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K. Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim 2, D. Brguljan 3, S. Camilleri 3, J. Camilleri 4, J. Abela, N. Zammit 1, J. Muscat 1, M. Azzopardi 1, B. Busuttil.

Refs: Alex De Raffaele, Gianluca Centineo

Playing today

Marsaskala vs Valletta - 17.30

Sirens vs Sliema - 18.45

San Ġiljan vs Marsaxlokk - 20.00