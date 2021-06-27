NEPTUNES 9

SAN ĠILJAN 8

(1-2, 3-1, 2-2, 3-3)

Neptunes’ youngsters raised their game to strike a psychological blow on their rivals on the eve of the new season when they won the Enemed Cup in dramatic fashion.

Early days these may be in waterpolo terms but the final turned out to be a fanastic ding-dong battle with Neptunes producing the last cheers as their team managed to outdo their rivals San Ġiljan in dramatic fashion.

It was Jerome Spiteri Staines who brought the accolades to his team with a last-gasp goal, 26 seconds to go, which was as exquisite as it was decisive.

After Jeremy Abela had given Neptunes the lead, a speedy exchange of passes helped San Ġiljan take a 2-1 first-session lead through goals by Jake Bonavia and Matthew Zammit.

