Neptunes player Jeremy Abela is set to leave Malta this weekend to pursue his career in Italy as he is set to join Pescara Nuoto.

Abela has been one of the key players for Neptunes in the last few years and his decision to further his career with the Italian Serie B club will surely help him to further develop his talents.

“Our Senior Team Centre Forward, Jeremy Abela, will leave Malta this Saturday to join Italian Serie B Team, Pescara Pallanuoto,” Neptunes WPSC said in a statement.

“The Serie B league will start in January. On behalf of all Neptunes Supporters, we wish Jeremy Znoq the very best for the upcoming season.”

