Neptunes’ Jordan Camilleri won the BOV Water Polo Premier League Player of the Month for March 2023 and Marsaskala’s Mark Carani won the individual award for the BOV Water Polo First Division League.

Camilleri is showing fine form this season, winning the award for the second month in a row. The Neptunes’ captain was instrumental in Neptunes’ 11-9 win over Sliema in the preliminary round of the BOV Water Polo Winter League to consolidate Neptunes’ slot in the Premier League, scoring twice and leading his team to victory. Camilleri built a tally of 12 goals in Neptunes’ four matches during March en route to achieving this award.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...