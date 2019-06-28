Neptunes 10

Sliema 8

(3-1, 2-3, 4-3, 1-1)

Neptunes have laid down a marker ahead of the crunch championships semi-final play-offs by landing the Premier Division KO title against archrivals Sliema.

It was the 23rd KO success for this flamboyant team from the Balluta Bay, another triumph in their history.

Indeed, another gratifying experience for the Reds whose versatility and goal-scoring instincts were at the forefront of their achievement.

True to pre-match indications, Reds were good enough to pin down their rivals even if the exchanges were very balanced. In fact, Neptunes always conducted the match scorewise.

Despite Sliema’s bold efforts yesterday, the Reds demonstrated a more positive intent when in possession even if they stuttered for a moment early in the second session.

Neptunes forged in front when Darko Brguljan prodded in on a man-up as the Reds looked the smarter lot early on as Jordan Camilleri doubled the lead from a distant shot. Neptunes’ stringent marking was costing them more expulsions but Sliema only reduced the arrears after wasting two man-ups. Gavril Subotic converted a penalty only for Steven Camilleri to do likewise at the other end.

Sliema made a flying two-goal start in the second session and looked extremely confident with the players indulging in effective movement as Subotic and Nicholas Bugelli levelled matters for the Blues.

Steven Camilleri made it 4-3 only for Michael Spiteri Staines to restore parity. Petar Muslim again put Neptunes in front on 5-4 before the change of ends.

Goals kept coming at either end in the third session with Liam Galea equalising before Muslim scored twice for 9-7 lead at the end of the third session.

At the start of the last quarter, Bugelli made it 9-8 but they could not stop their opponents’ momentum with Bruguljan restoring the Reds’ two-goal cushion.

Earlier, a tactical well-disposed Marsascala outfit ran out winners over Birżebbuġa to clinch the First Division KO honours yesterday.

Marsascala’s base came from an encouraging 4-2 kick-start in the first session. Dorian Pisani’s side were always in front, once in second session by three goals but their opponents staged a strong reaction after the change of ends, to stay in touch until the very end.

Pierre Borg’s Birżebbuġa fought manly but were generally kept at an arm’s length before finally succumbing to a close defeat in a tight duel.

Marsascala’s scoring protagonists were Konstantin Averka and Kristjan Milakovic who scored four apiece. Birżebbuġa responded with six strikes from Antonio Petkovic.

Neptunes: A.Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K. Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim 2, D. Brguljan 3, S. Camilleri 2, J. Camilleri 2, J. Abela, N. Zammit 1, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Sliema: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 1, G. Subotic 2, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 1, M. Spiteri Staines 1, L. Galea 1, B. Cachia, J. Gambin, Z. Mizzi, N. Bugelli 2, M. Vassallo.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Attilio Paoletti.

Marsaskala 10

Birżebbuġa 9

(4-2, 3-2, 1-2, 2-3)

Marsaskala: J. Micallef, JC Cutajar, A. Camenzuli, M. Manara, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro, K. Milakovic 4, K. Averka 4, J. Culic 1, R. Attard, D. Borg Millo, M. Borg, J. Ciantar, L. Felice 1.

Birżebbuġa: D. Spiteri, M. Borg, N. Cassar 1, D. Pace Lupi, C. Mifsud, A. Petkovic 6, S. Vassallo, D. Cutajar, J. Bajada 2, M. Cutajar, B. Lorincz , M. Ortoleva , A. Bugeja,

Refs: Ronnie Spiteri, Giuseppe Fusco.

Women’s final 2019

Exiles 12*

Sliema 12

(2-2, 4-4, 3-2, 3-4)

(Exiles win 16-14 after the penalties)

Exiles: A. Bonello, I. Sammut, K. Agius 1, K. Navarro 1, E. Borg, J. Mulvaney, A. Diacono 3, M. Darmanin 2, M. Gatt, L. Zammit Londanelli 1, M. Zammit 4, M. Bonello, E. Spiteri.

Sliema: M. Mock, K. Camilleri, M. Busuttil, L. Fenech, A. Restall, L. Cachia 4, F. Paolella 6, S. Camilleri 1, M. Mizzi, S. Cassar, G. Rizzo 1, A. Friggieri, L. Camilleri.

Refs: Neville Mercieca, Attilio Paoletti.

(Penalty Sequence: S. Camilleri (S) missed; K. Agius (E) scored; L. Cachia (S) missed; J. Zammit Londanelli (E) scored; F. Paolella (S) scored; A. Diacono (E) scored; K. Camilleri (S) scored, A. Bonello (E) scored)