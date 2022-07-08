Spearheaded by goal-machine Steve Camilleri, who netted a total of seven goals, Neptunes confirmed that they are the most complete and versatile outfit at the time when they disposed of Exiles with an emphatic win.

While the scoring catalyst for Jovan Popovic’s side was Camilleri, goal-grabber Jake Muscat and the useful Gabriel Pace netted six of the team’s 16 goals between them.

Camilleri collected a hat trick in the first session. Neptunes continued to dominate their opponents in the second session, scoring four goals to one conceded.

On 7-1, the Exiles duo Sean Xerri de Caro and Kurt Griscti made amends to level the third session 2-2.

Exiles still had some fight left but Neptunes kept the upper hand, eventually finishing as the deserved winners.

