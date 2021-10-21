The Neptunes Paul & Shark 2021 edition of the Balluta Bay’s Under-17 team, recently extended their 30-year-long record of having a sequence of uninterrupted honours in any age-group competition by another year.

The Reds finished their commitments unbeaten, having drawn one match against their nearest rivals in the second round of the competition, Sliema.

This impressive collection of junior triumphs speaks volumes of the efforts employed by the various Neptunes’ committees over the years to nurture young talent.

Since 1989 Neptunes Juniors won the U-14 title between 1989 to 1995; 1998; 2010 to 2013.

