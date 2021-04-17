A swimming pool at Neptunes Waterpolo and Swimming club is to be heated for at least three years, as part of SportMalta’s efforts to increase the availability of training facilities for local swimmers and waterpolo players.



The three-year, €120,000 deal will grant the government sports agency 30 slots

for waterpolo training and 258 hours of swimming time, to allocate to local athletes.



The St Julian’s pool will be heated between October and December and again between March and May. It will not be heated in January and February, when bad weather often makes the pool, which borders the sea, impossible to use.



Sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima said the deal would help address demand for such facilities and ease pressures on the Tal-Qroqq national pool complex.

Clifton Grima speaks about the agreement. Video: DOI