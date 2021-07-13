Neptunes cantered to another easy victory over Ta’ Xbiex to chalk up their second consecutive win. The 21-4 hiding said it all. The side altered the tempo of their game and scored almost at will to leave their opponents bewildered.

Their second encounter was a replica of the first when Neptunes strolled past Exiles with ease – 14-6.

A victory for the superior Neptunes was a foregone conclusion and there was only one team in it, with the hapless Ta’ Xbiex conceding a deluge of goals.

