Joint-leaders Neptunes and San Ġiljan cross swords in a title showdown on Saturday as the Premier Division comes to an end in an unprecedented fashion.

Prior to the start of the new-look league season, the prediction was that no other side would stop these sporting rivals from facing each other in the title showdown. And so it was.

It has been a solid albeit abbreviated season after the ASA scrapped its usual play-off format.

Neptunes were in scintillating form throughout the preliminaries and in the second phase, to the extent that they dismissed all of their opponents. Yet, their campaign suffered a sting in the tail when arch-rivals Sliema punctured their invincible aura.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta