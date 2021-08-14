Neptunes and San Ġiljan scored easy victories over Marsaskala and Birzebbuga respectively in Saturday’s two Premier League matches.

Neptunes registered their 11th successive victory, this time at the expense of Birzebbuga in a match that had the Reds making a flying start to go 4-1 ahead in the first session and extend that advantage to 6-1 before the change of ends.

Steven Camilleri, who eventually slotted in five goals, and Jeremy Abela, scorer of a hat-trick, provided Neptunes with that comfortable early cushion.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta