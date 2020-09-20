Neptunes yesterday brushed aside the challenge of rivals Sliema in impressive fashion to set up an intriguing showdown against San Ġiljan that will decide the destiny of this year’s championship.

As for San Ġiljan, it was another relatively easy win over Sirens.

The final between San Ġiljan and Neptunes will surely have the usual dose of hype even if played in a reduced format, without foreigners, and behind closed doors.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta