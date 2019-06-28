Neptunes secured their top placing in the Premier Division when they beat arch-rivals Sliema.

The Balluta Bay’s victory maturing in the third session when despite starting 5-3 in arrears they stepped up their game by several notches to eventually win it 5-1 to pave their way for an overall 10-6 success.

Showing sharper qualities and better blocking in deep positions, Neptunes outsmarted Sliema for a deserved success which left the Blues puffing and panting.

It was all square in the first session, after which Sliema took a 5-3 lead before ends were changed.

Sliema were slightly more clinical during a hard-fought second session which had the Blues responding to Darko Bruguljan’s goal and netting three times without reply.

Steve Camilleri woke to his responsibilities hitting three goals in quick succession in the third session which they eventually won it 5-1 with Bruguljan completing his hat-trick for an 8-6 scoreline.

Neptunes shaded the last session but the result had been sewn up with time to spare.

Yet, Neptunes custodian Alan Borg Cole came to fore to deny Norbert Hoznyansky and Jacob Sciberras before Petar Muslim scooped in from the centre and Nikolai Zammit made it 10-6.

It was surely a fitting way for Neptunes to conclude their initial commitments at the top of the standings.

In fact, yesterday’s win ensured that Neptunes ended the first phase commitments in top spot as they have an unassailable lead at the top over the same Sliema and Sirens.

That placing guarantees Neptunes of a place in the semi-finals of the Premier Division championship play-offs.

Earlier, Marsakala were forced to dig deeper in their reserves as they came back from a 7-6 deficit to edge Ta’ Xbiex 11-10 and go second in the First Division.

Ta’ Xbiex’s hopes were dented when they had influential Nenad Kacar fouled out in the last session.

Marsaskala’s Konstantin Averka led his team fightback when netting twice.

Niall Saliba gave Ta’ Xbiex a lifeline but their hopes of avoiding defeat ended with Nicolò Gitto’s attempt hitting the woodwork.

Summaries

Marsaskala Fish & Fish 11

Ta Xbiex Amigos 10

(3-2, 3-4, 1-2, 4-2)

Marsaskala: J.Micallef, JC Cutajar 1, A. Camenzuli 2, M. Manara, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro 2, K. Milakovic 3, K. Averka 3, J. Culic, R. Attard, D. Borg Millo, A. Muscat.

Ta Xbiex: Z. Sciberras, R. Greco, M. DeMarco, N. Schiavone, M. Carani, S. Azzopardi, D. Fenech, N. Saliba 2, N. Kacar 2, G. Sammut 1, K. Tanti, N. Gitto 5, A. Theuma

Referee: Alex deRaffaele, Andrea Zedda

Neptunes Leo Vegas 10

Sliema Frank Salt 6

(2-2, 1-3, 5-1, 2-0)

Neptunes: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon, K. Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim 2, D. Brguljan 3, S. Camilleri 4, J. Camilleri, J. Abela, N. Zammit 1, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busutill.

Sliema: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 1, G. Subotic 1, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 2, M. Spiteri Staines, L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin 1, Z. Mizzi, N. Bugelli 1, M. Vassallo.

Referees: Massimo Angileri, Domenico Rotondano.

Playing today

Marsaxlokk vs Exiles - 17.30

Valletta vs Birżebbuġa - 18.45

Sirens vs San Ġiljan - 20.00