Neptunes WPSC have announced that young players Alec Fenech and Sam Gialanze will be heading to France in the coming days to join French side CN Marseille for the rest of the winter season.

For Fenech and Gialanze this will be their second experience away from our shores in the last few months.

In fact, Fenech and Gialanze last October travelled to Montenegro for a short training stint with PVK Jadran, who have another Neptunes player on their books, Jake Muscat.

Montenegro great Vladimir Gojkovic made the suggestion to both Fenech and Gialanze that they should consider moving to the French side and the Maltese duo will now make the trip to France to gain more valuable experience as well as training in a professional set-up with world class team-mates.

