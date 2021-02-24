A Neptunes swimming contingent have just returned from a three-week high-altitude training camp which was held in Belmeken, Bulgaria.

The training venue is 2,000m above sea level and sits between Rhodope Mountain and Rila Mountain.

The organisation of the training camp faced a number of challenges due to the current pandemic, school and the financial burden yet, thanks to the cooperation of the competent authorities and careful planning the training camp was described as a huge success.

