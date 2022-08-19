Neptunes WPSC said that they were surprised and disappointed by the comments made by the top officials of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta on Thursday who voiced their hurt and disappointment after four key members of the national team decided not to answer the national team call-up for the upcoming European Championships in Split, Croatia.

Team captain Steve Camilleri, Jake Muscat, Jordan Camilleri and Jerome Gabaretta will not be part of the national team that will be heading to Croatia this month after they informed national coach Karl Izzo that they were unavailable for the tournament.

During Thursday’s press conference, ASA president Joe Caruana Curran and Karl Izzo expressed their disappointment at the players’ decision as they argued that playing for the national team should be an honour for any player. It said that the local governing body of aquatic sport will now focus on its junior players to try and nurture in them the love and passion for the national team.

On Thursday night, Neptunes WPSC issued a statement to hit back on the ASA comments and defend the actions of the players, particularly Steve Camilleri, Jake Muscat and Jordan Camilleri who are on the books of the Balluta Bay club.

Click here for full story