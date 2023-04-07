Napoli had unfortunate Antonino Gallo's own goal to thank for getting their Serie A title bid back on track with a 2-1 win at Lecce on Friday, while AC Milan were held to a goalless draw by Empoli.

Napoli are 19 points clear of closest challengers Lazio after Gallo's unwitting backpass from a Mario Rui cross slipped through the fingers of surprised Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone midway through the second half.

The hosts had been deservedly level with Napoli at the Stadio Via del Mare after Federico Di Francesco's powerfully struck finish cancelled out Giovanni Di Lorenzo's 18th-minute header.

Di Francesco's second league goal of the season was his team's first since mid-February and had a tired-looking Napoli at risk of slipping to another defeat after they were hammered 4-0 by champions Milan last weekend.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt