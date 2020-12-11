Health authorities have warned people not to drink a Nescafé coffee drink because it could contain traces of detergent.

Some of the company's Espresso Latte drinks are being recalled because of contamination with a cleaning solution residue.

The contaminated Shakissimo Espresso Latte with a durability date of 26/01/2021might have an unpleasant taste, the Superintendence of Public Health warned.

It said it "must not be consumed since it may contain residues of detergent which is used during production to clean the empty pots before filling."

Anyone who has purchased the product and needs advice can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am. and 2.30 pm on 21337333.