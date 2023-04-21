Nescafé is passionate about its ongoing philosophy to promote local art and culture. Malta’s favourite coffee brand, recently commissioned local artist and designer, Stephanie Borg to design an artistic concept for their latest limited-edition cups and saucers.

As part of its commitment to support local talent in various industries, such as fashion, music, theatre and literature, Nescafé presented this exclusive and unprecedented collection of cups and saucers, solely designed by Stephanie Borg, to some of Malta’s top talented names in diverse sectors. Namely, Charles and Ron, Ira Losco, Mary Rose Mallia and Trevor Zahra who were delighted to receive this original gift.

Trevor Zahra receiving the exclusive collection.

“Malta is home to many talented people in various sectors, being music, drama, vogue, sports etc. We might be one of the smallest countries in Europe, yet we should all be proud of the diversity of talent, creativity, and skills we are able to offer in numerous spheres. However, it’s imperative to understand the significance of nurturing any talent, whilst boosting our appreciation for the hard work being done by these gifted and clever Maltese individuals. This is why Nescafé is extremely proud to contribute to strengthening its gratefulness to some of Malta’s top talented faces,” said Charmaine, representative of Nescafé Malta.

The limited-edition cups and saucers.

You too can now treat yourself to this one-time-only offer, getting one free cup and saucer when purchasing any three Nescafé Gold cappuccino/latte boxes, available for sale in local food stores and supermarkets.