In order to celebrate Malta’s outstanding flair and individuality in this industry, Nescafé has engaged with local artist and designer, Stephanie Borg to design an artistic concept for their latest limited edition cups and saucers. Nescafé are making available four different variants of cups and saucers each complimenting each other with their pastel colours and vibrant designs, designed exclusively by Stephanie Borg. The artist paid tribute towards Nescafé’s rich history, by adopting retro tile design elements, which were popular in the 1950s, when the brand was first launched in Malta.

“We are excited to launch this deluxe edition for our local coffee lovers, who will surely appreciate the creativity behind this project. Thanks to the sterling and professional work performed by Stephanie Borg, we are today launching a nostalgic, yet contemporary design of cups and saucers, which will remind our timeless tradition and culture and will look stylish in any home,” said Charmaine Falzon, representative of Nescafé Malta.

Through this limited one-time offer, Nescafé is recognising and rewarding its loyal customers. For a limited amount of time coffee lovers may avail themselves of this free and exclusive offer, getting one free cup and saucer when purchasing any three Nescafé Gold cappuccino/latte boxes, available for sale in local food stores and supermarkets.

So take advantage of this limited promotion enabling you to enjoy premium cup of Nescafé coffee in a premium designer collectable cup and saucer! And make sure to act fast to avoid disappointment as quantities are limited.