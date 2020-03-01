The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation launched the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2020 campaign, which will once again raise funds for persons living with kidney failure.

This year, the challenge will take the LifeCyclists to two South American countries, Argentina and Chile, for a 2,000-kilometre ride from October 11 to 25.

Nestlé Malta, which has confirmed its sponsorship agreement for the second year running, will be sustaining the 21st challenge with its iconic coffee brand Nescafé as title sponsor.

This was announced by LifeCycle chairperson Shirley Cefai during a press briefing at ChicPhysique Studio at Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, in the presence of Nestlé senior category manager Charlene Ellul, LifeCycle founder Alan Curry and other LifeCyclists.

“Marking our 21st year of LifeCycle Challenge, our first venture in South America, and our 50th country when we enter Chile, Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2020 will be truly a tough one. We shall be climbing an average elevation of about 4,000 metres in the Andes – the highest any challenge has reached so far,” Curry said.

“Thirty-two cyclists and eight support team members have registered their participation. Some have already endured the challenge more than once and we will have five native drivers along the route.”

Ellul added: “Our support for LifeCycle Challenge is perfectly in line with Nestlé’s objective as we inspire people to have a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Sponsoring the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge, therefore, is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate that we want to help and care for the community in Malta.”

In a message, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations Clifton Grima praised the LifeCycle Challenge cyclists and the support team for using their sport abilities for such a noble deed with one aim in mind: that of helping renal patients and their families.

He remarked that it is inspiring to see so many people coming together to freely give their time, money and expertise in the service of others.

“We are a nation tied together through family, community and citizenship, and us all being here today is a great example of the strength of those bonds,” Minister Grima said.

Donations for the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2020 can be made by Revolut on 99329101, by PayPal on https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25. Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN number MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017. For updates and donations towards Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2020, log on https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/