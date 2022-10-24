Participants of the 2022 Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge visited President George Vella and Mrs Miriam Vella at San Anton Palace during a training session on October 16, ahead of their departure to South America for the 2,000-kilometre cycling challenge – from Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, to Santiago in Chile.

The 22nd LifeCycle Challenge will once again aim at raising further awareness on kidney disease in Malta, as well as more funds for kidney disease research and treatment.

The visit to the palace has become a tradition during which participants are given the president’s blessing before they embark on their gruelling 10-day cycling challenge.

Cyclists were greeted by the president and his wife in the palace’s main courtyard and handed water and fruit to keep them satiated during the rest of their training session.

LifeCycle (Malta) founder Alan Curry expressed the team’s gratitude to President Vella and Mrs Vella for making time to meet with them and for their constant support. He explained that cyclists would cover an average of almost 200 kilometres a day between October 31 and November 14, and were keen to pursue this ambitious challenge.

The president and his wife wished the foundation the best of luck, expressing how such a noble gesture in aid of renal patients was valued by society.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be made via Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal on this link: https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via SMS: 5061 7370 (€2.33); 5061 8920 (€6.99); 5061 9229 (€11.65); or via a call to 5160 2020 (€10); 5170 2005 (€15); and 5180 2006 (€25).

Donations can be made also via bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 220130000000148 14521017, with the Bank name being Bank of Valletta, and account number 14814521017.

For more information, visit https://lifecyclefoundation.com or www.facebook.com/ LifeCycleChallenge.