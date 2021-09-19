It’s official. Nescafé Gold Blend 100g is Malta’s favourite jar of premium soluble coffee. To mark this milestone, and to thank the Maltese for their loyal custom, the Nescafé Gold Blend 100g jar now displays the Maltese mark on the label. The premium quality coffee brand has done this to recognise Malta’s ongoing loyalty to this household brand, by appealing to the strong sense of national pride so prevalent with the Maltese public and placing this Maltese mark, prominently on the jar. Grazzi Malta.

Artfully crafted with Arabica beans for a rich, yet smooth and rounded taste, Nescafé Gold is reinforcing its quality coffee credentials with this latest offering to its customers. As from the beginning of this month, Nescafé Gold 100g jars with the Maltese mark will be exchangeable for points as part of the popular and successful Nestlé Collect Rewards Scheme. So, when shopping at your favourite food store, look out for the Maltese mark and make sure you pick up Malta’s favourite jar of Gold.

More information on the benefits of great coffee, the fantastic taste of Nescafé Coffees and the great Nestlé Collect Reward scheme can be found at https://www.nescafe.com/mt and www.nestle-collect.com.

Nescafé is the world’s favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it’s no surprise that over 5,500 cups of Nescafé coffee are drunk every second.