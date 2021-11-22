Nestlé is reinforcing its commitment to reach out to and contribute to the community around it through a successful scheme launched last year, inviting Nestlé colleagues, customers and the public at large to donate and drop off clothing items at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija.

For the second consecutive year, Nestlé will double the public’s clothing contributions by donating one tonne of Nestlé food products to be distributed among people in need.

Feeding and supporting individuals and families, through donations of clothes and food to cover basic needs, is very much in line with Nestlé’s pledge to help and support local communities in the most sustainable way.

Once all donations are in, Nestlé will partner up with two local NGOs, Caritas and the Malta Food Bank Foundation, to distribute the donated clothes and Nestlé food products between the various entities and people they reach out to.

“Last year’s generous response from the public was overwhelming, making it possible for Nestlé to really help out those in need by donating a staggering one tonne of food. With Nestlé’s values rooted in respect for our communities, we understand that we are uniquely positioned to help people in communities,” Charlene Ellul, corporate communications manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd, said.

“We look forward to another successful drive this year.”

Nestlé is committed to positively impacting families, communities and the environment as a socially responsible company across the world. These initiatives help to tackle issues such as food poverty, ethical and sustainable methods and supporting communities.