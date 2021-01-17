Following an initiative inspired by the International Day of Charity 2020 , Nestlé Malta has donated more than one tonne-weight of clothing, and the equivalent weight in kilograms of food, to people in need on the island.

In the initiative that kickstarted on September 5, Nestlé Malta colleagues and customers were invited to drop off clothing items to the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija throughout that month. Furthermore, for every kilogram of clothing received through the drive, Nestlé Malta also pledged further support by donating the equivalent weight in Nestlé-branded food items to local charities.

“We would like to thank everyone who made our clothes donation event last September such a success,” said Charlene Ellul, coffee category business manager, Nestlé Consumer Centre, and corporate communications manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd.

Your generosity has made it possible once again for our organisation to help those in need, as well as the environment and the local community

“The generous support of individuals like you has resulted in an incredible one tonne weight of clothing being collected – and more than 1,000 kilograms of food being delivered to those who really need it. Your generosity has made it possible once again for our organisation to help those in need, as well as the environment and the local community. You have joined us in giving goodness and for that, we thank you.”

Nestlé Malta worked in collaboration with Caritas Malta – a local charity also focused on helping people in need – to distribute all the clothing collected through the initiative.

Nestlé products about to be distributed to local charities.

The company also worked together with Malta Foodbank Lifeline Foundation throughout November to distribute the more than 1,000 kilograms of food pledged by Nestlé Malta through the initiative to local charities.

The International Day of Charity initiative is just the latest to be pioneered by Nestlé Malta which, as a global brand, keeps central to its core values its mission to be a force for good for individuals, families, communities and the planet.

“Nestlé’s values are rooted in respect – respect for ourselves, respect for others, respect for diversity and respect for the future. At our heart is enabling healthier and happier lives for individuals and families, as well as helping to develop thriving and resilient communities and remaining vigilant and respectful about how we use the planet’s resources,” Ellul said.

“We believe that these shared values of giving help us to offer the best value towards our community, both locally and globally. Giving back is part of who we are – and with your help, we can keep giving goodness.”